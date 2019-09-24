News Producer

by Laura Ross

WAKA/CBS-8 and WNCF/ABC-32 in Montgomery, AL part of the Alabama News Network is looking for a NEWS PRODUCER to work in our fast-paced local news organization. Ideal candidate must be a self-starter who will do what it takes to produce the news. The successful candidate must be able to monitor our social media platforms and make updates with test, photos and videos, as needed. Schedule may vary each week. At least one year experience as a news producer is required. A College Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Please send resume, cover letter, DVD or link to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 120 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36109, or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please. EOE