The Heat Cranks Up Again

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary pushes through the area and fades away over our southern most counties. High pressure builds over the region and it’s back to hot and mainly dry conditions until further notice. You can expect mostly sunny days with temps warming into the mid to upper 90s for highs. Overnight lows will only manage upper 60s to lower 70s. I won’t put rain chances at zero through Friday but don’t count on much if a shower does happen to develop. It’s looking like this weather pattern will hang around through the middle of next week. Maybe some changes are on the way for the latter half of next week. I’ll leave it at that for now.