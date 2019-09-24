Troy University Fraternity to Remain on Suspension Through Fall Semester Following Hazing Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University’s chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity will remain on suspension through the end of the fall semester following an investigation into reports of hazing.

Additionally, seven members will face individual disciplinary action through the student judicial process. Details regarding student disciplinary actions are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The fraternity was suspended on Sept. 9 following allegations of hazing, and a subsequent investigation by the Dean of Student Services and Office of Fraternity Affairs corroborated those allegations. While under suspension, the fraternity is barred from holding events or participating in campus activities.

The chapter must complete community service and education on hazing prevention and will be reevaluated at the end of the semester before the suspension will be lifted.

“We expect our Greek organizations to set a high standard of leadership for the entire campus community, and we will not tolerate hazing of any kind,” said Dr. John Schmidt, Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Services.