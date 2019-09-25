Alabama Under a Statewide Fire Alert

by Jerome Jones

The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a statewide fire alert .

The fire alert is effective immidiately and means that permits for outdoor burning iwll be restricted and issued only at the discretion of the State Forester.

Record heat, drought conditions and high winds already had the state under a fire danger advisory.

When you add in low humidity it creates the perfect conditions for dangerous wildfires across the area.

With the extremely dry weather conditions, any fire has the potential to quickly spread out of control.

In Montgomery city limits it is illegal to burn anything other than a fire pit or grill without a permit, but even these small fires can get out of hand.

Captain Jason Cupps of Montgomery Fire Rescue urges people to be vigilante when burning.

“Don’t throw anything too large in there, and keep a water hose or bucket of water so you can put it out if it flares up.”

This is not a no burn situation, but officials caution against it.

“We are advising people against burning right now,” says Matthew Sorrells with the Alabama Forestry Commission. ” If you don’t have to, don’t.”

In the past week alone, Forestry Commission firefighters responded to 182 wildfires across the state.

Those fire burned more than 2000 acres of land.

To report a wild fire, or apply for a permit call the Alabama Forestry Commission

334-240-9300