Beasley Allen Law Firm Takes Action Against Vaping

by Danielle Wallace

For months, vaping has raised concerns across the country. 9 deaths have been linked to vaping products.

Now, a local law firm is taking action against JUUL Labs, one of the companies that offers the products.

While JUUL is not linked to any of the 9 deaths, the company has recently come under fire by the FDA. Now, Beasley Allen Law Firm is fighting a battle with the company.

“Juul gives a much stronger punch of nicotine than any other product on the market and especially more than cigarettes,” said Joseph Vanzandt, Principal of Beasley Allen Law Firm.

Joseph Vanzandt of Beasley Allen Firm is calling the product a fast pass to addiction.

“They made JUUL to where it taste great, it goes down smooth, and so a kid who has never smoked before could pick up a JUUL and smoke a whole pot on day one,” said Vanzandt.

The firm represents hundreds of clients across the country, who are severely addicted to nicotine through vaping products. Most of them are under the age of 25.

“We represent individuals who have suffered from seizures, strokes, lung problems, near severe almost deadly pneumonia,” said Vanzandt.

Wednesday, Kevin Burns, the CEO of JUUL stepped down from the company. Last week, Walmart announced it would stop selling vaping products.

“That’s what we’re calling for these e-cigarette companies to do – to recall all of these products. The fact is, these companies have not tested these products,” said Vanzandt.

Vanzandt says the long term and short term health problems with the products are not known.

“They have put out a product that has injured thousands – if not hundreds of thousands of kids around the country and we’re really just starting to see the beginning effects of how bad this could be,” said Vanzandt.

Just a few weeks ago the FDA sent a warning letter requiring that they meet certain requirements of the FDA. This week the company announced that they would stop all digital, TV, and print advertisements.

JUUL has been on the market since 2015.

In 2018 the company was required to put warnings on its products.