Camden Bench Project Aims to Share and Preserve Area’s History

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A community art project in Camden — is using mosaic art to share and preserve some of the area’s rich history.

Local artists — and volunteers of all ages — are working to create eleven mosaic benches for the ‘Sharing Our Stories One Bench at Time’ project.

The benches will be placed at sites located throughout historic downtown Camden.

The project is a partnership with Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center — Downtown Camden Revitalization — and the city of Camden.

Kristen Law is the Art Projects and Marketing Director at Black Belt Treasures.

“What we hope is that as people shop in town, walk through town and do business in town and they stop and take a rest on a hot day like today that they’ll learn a little bit more about our community, our history, our culture,” said Law.

The project was funded by a grant through AARP.

It’s not too late to get involved with the project.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Kristen Law or Sulynn Cresswell at (334) 682-9878.