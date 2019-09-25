Marion Military Institute Student Found Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Coast Guard today announced the death of a student attending a preparatory program at Marion Military Institute.

The Coast Guard Academy scholar attending Marion Military Institute, in Marion, was found deceased on Monday, September 23. The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.

The student’s name has not been released at this time. The Coast Guard Investigative Service is coordinating with local authorities to investigate the cause of death. There is no additional information or details to be released at this time.

“We are saddened by the death of one our scholars and express our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” said Captain Michael S. Fredie, Chief of Admissions at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. “We are working closely with Marion Military Institute in this difficult time and have activated all necessary support resources to provide for the needs of his family and his fellow Scholars.”

The Marion Military Institute is a partner, preparatory school for the Coast Guard Academy. For more information about the Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program visit: https://www.uscga.edu/cgas/.