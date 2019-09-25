MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Side effects of kids with asthma + Latest on Americans’ diet

by Samantha Williams

Children who have asthma are more likely to also suffer from anxiety and depression. That’s according to a new study from U.C. San Francisco. Researchers tracked 65,000 kids with asthma and found those who also had anxiety and depression were almost twice as likely to visit the emergency room.

Also, a new study found American adults are making modest improvements to their diets, but they’re still eating too much sugar and saturated fat.

Researchers from Tufts and Harvard found low-quality carbs, including refined grains, starchy vegetables and added sugar, account for 42% of a day’s calories. High-quality carbs from whole grains and whole fruits accounted for only 9%.