PBS Country Music Documentary Creates Buzz

The documentary by Ken Burns is drawing crowds to Montgomery's Hank Williams Museum

by Jalea Brooks

Statue across from City hall. Moved to Riverfront 10-17-2016

A PBS documentary that’s shining the spotlight on country music has been getting a lot of buzz, & it’s now drawing a lot of people to downtown Montgomery.

Parts of ‘Country Music’ a film by Ken Burns have been airing on PBS in roughly 2-hour segments since September 15th.

Alabama’s very own Hank Williams is featured in the 16 1/2 hour documentary that tells the stories of so many people that helped create & shape country music.

Since its first episode, Beth Petty, the director of the Hank Williams Museum, says more people have been flocking downtown to take a look at the memorabilia there.

“People that are coming in to the museum mention ‘Oh we’re watching the documentary, so it’s made our curiosity spike…we want to see what else is here and learn all about Hank Williams’. But not just Hank but the history of country music.” she explained.

Petty says she seen a spike in visitors as high as a 30% since the documentary first aired. The 8th and final episode airs September 25th on PBS at 7:00 CT.