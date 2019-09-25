Several days of record highs ahead

by Shane Butler

A hot and mainly dry air mass continues to have a hold our area. Frontal boundaries make a run at us but they have little impact on our weather. We expect mostly sunny and dry conditions to prevail through the weekend and well into next week. The big story will be the heat over the next several days. High temps will manage mid to upper 90s each day. This will put us in record high territory through most of next week. There could be a break in the heat on the way for the latter half of next week. A frontal boundary moves in bringing some rain and maybe a little cooler air behind it. The models have been hinting at this change and we’re hopeful we finally have a touch of fall on the way.