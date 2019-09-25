Very Hot With Perhaps A Shower Or Storm Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures were even hotter on Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 90s area-wide. There were a few showers that popped in the daytime heating across west Alabama. However, these were few and far between, and did not provide significant heat relief. Looks like a similar story for today with highs in the mid to upper 90s again. A weak front stalled out across the southern half of the state last night. There could be a shower or storm forming along the boundary this afternoon. Again, the chance to see rain is very small Wednesday, and it won’t be the significant soaking of rain we need.

Expect a partly cloudy sky otherwise, with any rain we see today quickly fizzling away this evening. Temperatures remain very warm, with upper 80s at 7PM, low 80s at 9PM, and upper 70s at 11PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the low 70s.

The heat won’t back down Thursday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s again, and just an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Most locations remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday night lows fall to around 70° under a mostly clear sky. Friday looks even hotter with highs in the upper 90s. The chance for rain is near zero with a mostly sunny sky. Friday night lows only fall to around 70° again.

The heat stays on this weekend. Saturday could be our hottest day with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Expect a mostly sunny sky with perhaps a shower or two. However, virtually all of the area stays rain free. Sunday looks totally dry with highs in the upper 90s and a mostly sunny sky. Saturday and Sunday night lows only fall into the low 70s.

Next week looks hot and well-above normal also. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s on Monday, and at least in the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. The area looks bone-dry for the first few days of next week.