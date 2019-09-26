2 Area Schools Recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

by Danielle Wallace

Two local schools are receiving national recognition.

They are being honored as Blue Ribbon Schools, based on their overall academic performance.

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet Middle School and Prattville Christian Academy are 5 schools in the state to receive this honor from the U.S Department of Education. Prattville Christian Academy has nearly 400 students. Their focus is to prepare students to be Christian leaders. Baldwin Magnet offers a number of academic and arts training. Over 500 students attend the school. Some of those students, go on to attend either Lamp or Booker T. Washington Magnet School.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says, the school is the only middle school in Montgomery that has a dual focus on arts and academics.

“It’s very exciting. They’re an excellent school of course and it just goes to show that not only that we know it but everybody in the country knows it,” said Tom Salter, Senior Communications Officer of Montgomery Public Schools.

This year’s blue ribbon honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Washington D.C on November 14th and 15th.