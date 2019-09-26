ADOC Graduates 90 New Basic Correctional Officers

by Mandy McQueen

The state of Alabama has 90 new basic correctional officers, one of the largest the program has seen since it’s beginning.

A graduation was held Thursday at the Alabama Criminal Justice Academy Training Center in Selma.

The officers took part in a six-week training program, and are now ADOC-certified. The basic correctional officers have a shorter training period than correctional officers who take part in a ten-week program and are APOST certified.

“This new kind of officer, we certify ourselves through our own personnel and HR process,” said Matthew Brand, ADOC’s Associate Commissioner for Administrative Services.

These new officers will not transport inmates, handle firearms, or work in prison towers because they are not APOST certified. They will handle a variety of other duties including watching inmates and conducting searches.

The program consists of extensive academic training as well as hands on experience out in the field. The biggest change in the training program is fewer physical tests for graduates.

“It’s a little more expedited. We eliminated some of the morning PT requirements to cut it down to a six-week course. Really our goal is to graduate as many officers as soon as possible of both varieties. Both our old APOST certified officers and our new ADOC certified,” said Brand.

Lateasha Vaughan, president of class 2019-02, is a Navy veteran and says the core values go hand in hand. She is now excited to help people from a different aspect.

“It’s very important. Extremely important that we have correction officers to help get people back into the community and rehabilitate them,” said Vaughan.

“It’s really an exciting time for our department because more officers makes everything safer inside the facility. Safer for inmates, safer for staff and safer for the public. It’s just a good news story all the way around,” said Brand.

The new officers will be assigned to 20 correctional facilities across the state. A large number of graduating female officers will be stationed at Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.

The ADOC is under a federal court order to add about 2,000 officers over the next few years as part of a federal lawsuit over mental health care for inmates.