District Attorney Darryl Bailey Files Motion to Reconsider Venue for MPD Officer Murder Trial

by Alabama News Network Staff

The State of Alabama is requesting another change of venue in the murder of trial of Montgomery police officer, Aaron Smith.

The trial was moved from Montgomery County to Dale County, but a motion has been filed requesting the trial now be moved out of Dale County because residents of Dale County are serviced by the same news providers that serve Montgomery county, which the state believes could potentially taint the jury pool.

Smith, who is white, is on trial for shooting Greg Gunn, a 58-year-old black man from West Montgomery.

