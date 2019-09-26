Faulkner University Free Health Clinic

by Andrew James

Faulkner University’s Speech Language Pathology Clinic is bringing medical services to families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them. The clinic has been open for about a year now and plans to expand in the future.

The clinic provides one-on-one treatment, free of charge. The clinic has seen 400 patients since it opened last August, and they now have a wait list with close to 300 patients. The clinic is staffed by Faulkner faculty members and students, getting valuable hands-on experience.

“We serve our community and we run to the problems in our community, we don’t try to hide from them or pretend they’re not there, when people are in need we want to help,” explained Dr. Leah Fullman.

Right now the clinic is off campus on Woodmere Boulevard. There are plans to move it on campus in the next two years. They also hope to expand to include more services, including physical and occupational therapy.