MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Fighting bacteria + Progress in MDS treatment + Increasing alcohol prices

by Samantha Williams

Scientists in the United Kingdom have confirmed for the first time that bacteria can change to resist antibiotics. Researchers found that a bacteria can lose it’s cell wall, which is a common target of antibiotics. They hope their discovery leads to combination drug treatments to attack infections.

Plus, researchers in New York reported progress in developing a drug to treat the blood cancer known as MDS. Only a small portion of MDS patients respond to current treatments. The goal is to develop a drug that restores blood cell production for patients who are resistant to standard therapies.

Finally, raising the price of alcohol in Scotland is reducing the amount of beer and alcohol sold. Researchers believe setting prices on alcohol makes it less affordable and will improve public health over time.