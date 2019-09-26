Million Dollar Bonds Set for Mother & Son Murder Suspects
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
The mother and son accused in the beating death of a Selma man — make a first appearance in court.
Murder suspects — Shakeem Butler and Shana Muldrow were arraigned Thursday morning in Dallas County District Court.
Judge Bob Armstrong told the two defendants what they were charged with — and appointed them an attorney.
Butler and Muldrow are both facing murder charges in the beating death of Muldrow’s 58 year old boyfriend — Joseph Minniefield.
Police say Minniefield was found brutally beaten in the 1500 block of Hayden Street late Friday night.
Police investigators testified in court — that the killing stemmed from dispute over a dog.
Butler and Muldrow are each being held in the Dallas County Jail on $1 million dollar bonds.
They’re due back in court October 29th for a preliminary hearing.