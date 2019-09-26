Montgomery Man Sentenced to 99 Years for Murder He Committed at 16

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rodriguez Reed, who was found guilty of shooting and killing Ladarion Thompson after a verbal argument in the parking lot of a Montgomery gas station, has been sentenced by Judge Jimmy Pool to 99 years in prison, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today.

In the early morning hours of December 21, 2014, Reed got into an argument with Thompson at the Citgo Station on Day Street. Reed produced a handgun and chased Thompson around the parking lot, firing multiple shots at him. Reed shot Thompson in

the back of the neck while standing over him. Thompson was transported to UAB Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died Christmas Day.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey said while he is pleased Thompson’s family received justice, he is dismayed that two families will never be the same because of this senseless act of violence. Both Reed and Thompson were 16 at the time of the murder.

“Because of something foolish, a mother had to endure the loss of her child on Christmas Day. Now, another mother will lose her child to the prison system for the rest of his life,” District Attorney Bailey said. “Too many of our young people think gun violence is the way to resolve conflicts. Many of them do not understand that extreme actions will result in extreme consequences until it is too late.”