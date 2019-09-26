Montgomery Police Arrest Man, Charge Him with Stealing Car at Gunpoint

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Tawaine McCullough, 19, with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree theft of property in reference to a robbery that occurred on Sept. 24. The robbery occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Yarbrough Street.

A teenage male victim was robbed at gunpoint for his vehicle. He was not injured.

On Sept. 25, MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle when the occupants fled from the vehicle on foot.

McCullough was taken into custody a short time later and was charged. He is being held on $90,000 bond.