More Record Heat Ahead

by Shane Butler

This round of record heat is just getting started. We could see mid and upper 90s through the latter half of next week. It’s a hot and mainly dry air mass over the region. High pressure is helping to keep it that way. The high pressure ridge will stay in place through the latter half of next week. Summer-like weather conditions prevail and we have no signs of fall conditions in sight. Later next week a frontal boundary will move into the deep south. This does have the potential to bring in some rain activity. It could also bring a little milder air in with it. It’s definitely a ways out but this is about the only possible relief we see coming our way.