The Future of Self Driving Cars in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Committee on Self Driving Vehicles held its first official meeting Thursday at the State House.

In the committees initial meeting, organization of the committee was the priority.

The committee has bi-partisan leadership.

They are not focused on the technology behind self driving vehicles, because it is already here and already tested.

Instead, the committee is focused on the effects that self driving vehicles would have on the economy.

“We want to get ahead of it not only from a perspective of how the vehicles will work on the roads, but also how this will affect our economy” says Senator Tom Whatley, chairman of the committee.

Officials say commercial vehicles will likely be the first instance of self driven vehicles in Alabama.