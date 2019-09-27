Air University Graduates Huge Officer Training School Class

by Jerome Jones

They are dubbed “The Godzilla Class” and for good reason.

Friday’s Air University Officer Training School class is the largest since 1967.

650 cadets graduated, and were commissioned as U.S. Air Force Officers.

Cadets were recognized for their achievements in a ceremony that took place at Cramton Bowl before hundreds of friends and family.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds roared over head with the sound of freedom, as a Grand Salute to the newly commissioned Air Force Officers.

For eight weeks cadets received training to become leaders in the worlds greatest Air Force.

“We want to educate and train officers who are committed to the Air Force core values of integrity, service, and excellence,” said Colonel Peter Bailey, Commendant of the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School.

The huge class pushed officer training school to its max capacity.

Six instructors were tasked with guiding the cadets through their training.