Continues To Feel Like August Around Here

by Shane Butler

Summer-like heat is sticking around until further notice! Afternoon high temps will continue to reach the mid to upper 90s. This puts us in record territory each day. High pressure will remain the dominate weather feature over the area and that leads to lots of sunshine. Moisture remains limited and the chance for any rain continues to be rather low. This weather setup linger through most of next week. Around Friday a frontal boundary heads into the deep south. A few showers or storms will be possible ahead and along the boundary. Once the front pushes through here, we’re feeling a little milder air more a change next weekend. We have a ways to go before then but at least some heat relief is on the way.