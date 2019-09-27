Female Carver Student Charged with Arson

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Fire Investigators have charged a juvenile female in connection with a fire at Carver High School, that occurred on September 25.

On September 25, the Bureau of Investigations responded to Carver High School on a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, suppression units found fire damage in the second-floor girl’s bathroom (D pod).

MPS security guards and MPD School Resource Officers located the fire and extinguished the fire. There was no damage to any other parts of the building.

During the course of the investigation, security camera footage led investigators to determine that the fire was set intentionally.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue identified four juvenile females from the footage. The four suspects were all transported to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Arson Bureau where they were Mirandized and interviewed about the incidents leading up to the fire.

One of the juvenile females was identified as the individual who started the fire. The juvenile female confessed to starting the fire.

Due to the confession of starting the fire inside of the school while it was occupied, she is being charged with Arson 1st Degree.

The juvenile female was transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident or injury.