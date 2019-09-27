Former Alabama U.S. Congressman Dead at 91

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former U.S. Rep. Jack Edwards of Alabama has died at age 91.

His family said through a spokesman that Edwards died Friday morning at his south Alabama home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Edwards was a member of Congress from 1965 to 1985. He was among the first wave of Alabama Republicans as the party gained traction in the state.

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday issued the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Rep. Jack Edwards.

“Congressman Jack Edwards served his state and nation with the highest degree of integrity. As a young Marine, he proudly wore the uniform of his country during the Korean War; as the representative from Alabama’s First Congressional District, he was elected to 10 terms and was widely respected on both sides of the aisle, working with six different presidents. He was President Reagan’s point man on rebuilding our national defense. He was also one of the state’s foremost conservationists, leading the efforts in Congress to establish the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge and Weeks Bay National Estuarine Reserve in Baldwin County.

“Heartfelt sympathies and prayers for his wife, Jolane, and their two children and families. Jack passed away early this morning; he was the epitome of a true public servant and was the ultimate statesman for Alabama. Our state has lost one of our finest.”

The governor has issued a directive to immediately fly flags at half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex in Montgomery and in Alabama’s First Congressional District, until the day of interment, to honor Congressman Edwards.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)