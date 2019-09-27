Free Home Cleaning Services for Women Battling Cancer

by Danielle Wallace

A cleaning service in Auburn is doing its part to help cancer patients. Two Maids and a Mop of Auburn are now offering free cleaning services to women with cancer.

“A lot of times you don’t have the energy to really get up and do anything, even if you may want to,” said Nicole Akers, co-owner of Two Maids and a Mop of Auburn.

Akers is a breast cancer survivor. She knows first-hand why the service is needed.

“When you’re diagnosed with any type of cancer you’re inundated with a lot of information. So there’s a whole lot of processing. So I think the last thing that you want to think about is anything to do with your home,” said Akers.

Patients are offered 2 free cleanings a month.

“When you’re receiving treatments you will have a compromised immune system. So having a clean home is really important so you’re not getting anymore infections or getting in contact with anything else you don’t need to,” said Akers.

Donna Bowman who works for Two Maids and a Mop has helped her mother battle cancer.

“She’s a recovering cancer patient so she underwent that for two years. It means a lot to me to help people with cancer,” said Bowman.

“A lot of people don’t know that this is a type of service that you offer and that they could take advantage of,” said Bowman.

The staff of Two Maids and a Mop in Auburn say it’s all about supporting patients through the tough times.

Just having somebody coming in and doing something simple as cleaning your home for you, can really make a big difference,” said Bowman.

If you are interested in signing up or learning more about the service click here.