LACEUP (9/29/19)

by Darrell Puckett

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Week 5 Results

CLASS 7A

Auburn 49, Minor 20

Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28

Lee-Montgomery 49, Carver-Montgomery 14

Mary Montgomery 28, Citronelle 20

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 7

Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0

CLASS 6A

Athens 42, East Limestone 21Benjamin Russell 55, Chilton County 7

Bessemer City 31, Wenonah 0

Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21

Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7

Hueytown 33, Cullman 16

Russell County 70, Barbour County 0

CLASS 5A

Faith Academy 56, Robertsdale 13

Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25

Madison County 42, New Hope 7

Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6

Munford 24, Lincoln 10

Ramsay 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 12

Russellville 35, Haleyville 0

Satsuma 55, Pleasant Home 0

Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8

CLASS 4A

Andalusia 48, Opp 21

Ashford 59, Houston County 20

Bay Springs (MS) 14, Clarke County 7

Cherokee County 49, Weaver 6

Cordova 21, Oakman 14

Holtville 17, Dallas County 14

Montgomery Catholic 41, Beauregard 12

Talladega 41, Midfield 14

UMS-Wright 21, Mobile Christian 0

West Limestone 41, Clements 8

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 31, Cottage Hill Christian 20

Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0

East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7

Flomaton 24, Escambia County 0

J.B. Pennington 22, Cleveland 20

Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20

Phil Campbell 29, Phillips 0

Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14

Pike Road 35, Headland 0

Pleasant Valley at Gaston, postponed (Sat., noon)

Providence Christian 27, Dale County 13

Randolph County 37, Woodland 8

Walter Wellborn 62, Central Coosa 6

Westminster Christian 44, Randolph 20

CLASS 2A

Addison 21, Vinemont 6

Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0

Daleville 50, Straughn 35

Goshen 55, Georgiana 8

Highland Home 60, Verbena 0

J.U. Blacksher 49, Excel 24

Leroy 34, Thomasville 16

New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10

Ohatchee 48, Leeds 7

Ranburne 24, Wadley 8

Red Bay 43, Belmont (MS) 16

Reeltown 33, Maplesville 21

Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22

Sumiton Christian 28, Meek 6

West End 47, Ragland 20

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 49, Ellwood Christian 0

Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0

Decatur Heritage 52, Shoals Christian 0

Isabella 33, Thorsby 0

Marengo 42, A.L. Johnson 0

Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27

Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6

South Lamar 38, Tarrant 0

Spring Garden 44, Sand Rock 21