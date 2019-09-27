LACEUP (9/29/19)
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week 5 Results
CLASS 7A
Auburn 49, Minor 20
Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28
Lee-Montgomery 49, Carver-Montgomery 14
Mary Montgomery 28, Citronelle 20
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 7
Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0
CLASS 6A
Athens 42, East Limestone 21Benjamin Russell 55, Chilton County 7
Bessemer City 31, Wenonah 0
Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21
Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7
Hueytown 33, Cullman 16
Russell County 70, Barbour County 0
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy 56, Robertsdale 13
Lawrence County 27, Decatur 25
Madison County 42, New Hope 7
Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6
Munford 24, Lincoln 10
Ramsay 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 12
Russellville 35, Haleyville 0
Satsuma 55, Pleasant Home 0
Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 48, Opp 21
Ashford 59, Houston County 20
Bay Springs (MS) 14, Clarke County 7
Cherokee County 49, Weaver 6
Cordova 21, Oakman 14
Holtville 17, Dallas County 14
Montgomery Catholic 41, Beauregard 12
Talladega 41, Midfield 14
UMS-Wright 21, Mobile Christian 0
West Limestone 41, Clements 8
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 31, Cottage Hill Christian 20
Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0
East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7
Flomaton 24, Escambia County 0
J.B. Pennington 22, Cleveland 20
Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 20
Phil Campbell 29, Phillips 0
Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14
Pike Road 35, Headland 0
Pleasant Valley at Gaston, postponed (Sat., noon)
Providence Christian 27, Dale County 13
Randolph County 37, Woodland 8
Walter Wellborn 62, Central Coosa 6
Westminster Christian 44, Randolph 20
CLASS 2A
Addison 21, Vinemont 6
Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0
Daleville 50, Straughn 35
Goshen 55, Georgiana 8
Highland Home 60, Verbena 0
J.U. Blacksher 49, Excel 24
Leroy 34, Thomasville 16
New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10
Ohatchee 48, Leeds 7
Ranburne 24, Wadley 8
Red Bay 43, Belmont (MS) 16
Reeltown 33, Maplesville 21
Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22
Sumiton Christian 28, Meek 6
West End 47, Ragland 20
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 49, Ellwood Christian 0
Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0
Decatur Heritage 52, Shoals Christian 0
Isabella 33, Thorsby 0
Marengo 42, A.L. Johnson 0
Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27
Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6
South Lamar 38, Tarrant 0
Spring Garden 44, Sand Rock 21