Man Charged with Stabbing Girlfriend During Altercation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department charged Harold Ivey, 56, with second-degree domestic violence in connection to an assault that occurred on Sept. 27 at about 12:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Woodley Road.

An adult female victim sustained a non-life threatening stab wound during an altercation that turned physical. The suspect, Ivey, was taken into custody at the scene and charged.

The investigation indicated that the suspect and victim were in a dating relationship.