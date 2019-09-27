Record Heat Likely Friday And This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Montgomery easily hit a new record high temperature on Thursday. The high temperature hit 100°, smashing the old record of 94° from 2016. Another record high temperature likely falls this afternoon. The current record for September 27th is 96° set in 1954. Montgomery likely soars into the upper 90s again today. There’s a small chance for a shower or storm this afternoon, but the vast majority of the area stays dry. Expect a very warm evening as high school football games get under way. Temperatures start off in the upper 80s at 7PM, and only fall to near 80° by 11PM. Any showers around this afternoon quickly fizzle away after sunset. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the low 70s.

The heat won’t back down this weekend. In fact, we’re likely going to set new record high temperatures in Montgomery on both Saturday and Sunday. The record highs for those days are 96°. Sunday’s record is an old one, dating back to 1904. There could be a brief shower or two Saturday, but Sunday looks bone dry and mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday night lows only fall into the low 70s.

Near-record or record-breaking heat continues next week. Significant rain is not expected. In fact, our 8-day forecast doesn’t include a chance for rain next Monday through Friday. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Expect mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures could return to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon.