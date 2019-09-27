Tickled Pink Breast Cancer Survivor Makeover: Sarah Lees

by Samantha Williams

We’re gearing up for Alabama News Network’s 5th annual Tickled Pink event. It’s a day full of honoring, supporting and encouraging people impacted by breast cancer. Each year, select cancer survivors in the River Region get the ultimate pampering, all thanks to generous businesses.

Here’s Sarah Lee’s story: “Even through all of this, God is good.”

Sarah Lees got the news this past Valentine’s Day: She had stage 2 breast cancer. Immediately, Sarah called her husband of 20 years, but to his amazement, his better half was stronger than ever: “She has kind of put everyone before herself first and hasn’t had a chance to put herself first.”

That’s why Dave entered Sarah into Alabama News Network’s Tickled Pink Survivor Makeover: “I didn’t ask for breast cancer. I just did my normal thing and went about my normal business. He said, “‘That’s thing thing, part of what I talked about: You were still doing things for others in the midst of your treatment.'”

From teeth, skin, hair, eyes, nails and styling, the roles reversed, and Sarah got the ultimate treatment: “My skin has never been like this. It’s horrible, but now it’s so much better.” River Region Dermatologist, Dr. Porcia Love, consulted Sarah, giving tips from healthy skin.. to healthy emotions. “We know when you look good, you feel good,” Dr. Love said. “It can definitely help your overall well-being.”

Next stop: Smilemakers. C.O.O. Wyatt Adolfi explained post-cancer teeth checkups are crucial, and the admiration for cancer survivors is immeasurable: “…just want them to know that they are important, and they can keep fighting and make sure their remission is stable.”

…And that includes eye sight. LenscCrafters stepped up, giving Sarah a brand new pair of glasses and most importantly, making sure her eye health is up to par: “They have a community behind them, and they are truly strong ladies who have a community behind them supporting them in this horrible disease,” Nicole Gates, LensCrafters Manager said.

Eastdale mall shops, Belk, J.C. Penny and Ann’s Nails, made sure this cancer warrior didn’t just FEEL the part, but she also LOOKED it. Manager Richard Holman explained why several Eastdale businesses are taking part in Sarah’s post-cancer journey: “It truly comes from the heart. We learned a long time ago that people don’t care about how much you know until they know how much you care.”

“I couldn’t say no,” Contrell Manora, J.C. Penny Salon Manager told us. “This event is also dear to my heart. I know women and family who have been affected by their disease: Some who are survivors who are thriving and doing well and other who gained their wings.”

Not only thankful for a new outlook and chance for life, Sarah said it’s supporters in the community, like the ones making her feel and look her best, who help her not feel alone or overlooked in this journey, called life.

“Having just a little bit of something be put together helps to have that confidence to go ‘No, I am good. I am together.'”