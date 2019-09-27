Under Age, Under Arrest Event Hosted in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

High school students in Dallas County get schooled about the potential dangers and consequences of under age drinking.

Dallas County Career Tech Center hosted a pair of Under Age, Under Arrest program events Friday.

School officials say its an effort to help students make better choices about using alcohol.

Speakers at the event warned students about the perils of under age drinking — and the risk of drinking and driving.

Dean Argo is the Government Relations Manager for the Alabama ABC Board.

“We want to let them know, that not only is there a legal consequence, but there can be a physical and a medical consequence as well, everything from spending a night in jail, all the way to death,” said Argo.

Students from Southside — Keith — and Dallas County high schools attended the event.