5th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo

by Jerome Jones

1/32 IMG-3609

2/32 IMG-3608

3/32 IMG-3607

4/32 IMG-3600

5/32 IMG-3598



6/32 IMG-3596

7/32 IMG-3595

8/32 IMG-3594

9/32 IMG-3593

10/32 IMG-3592



11/32 IMG-3591

12/32 IMG-3588

13/32 IMG-3586

14/32 IMG-3585

15/32 IMG-3584



16/32 IMG-3583

17/32 IMG-3582

18/32 F936DD16-46B4-468A-BC14-209EFA156E26

19/32 639027C8-4568-43D2-8F16-54F61986D875

20/32 C667C82F-FD0E-43F1-9AE6-45EEC818EC82



21/32 899FFD14-CF23-4A16-AD71-5FECD5F6EAB0

22/32 7FCDDC94-9CE2-47A1-8D44-500289A76EED

23/32 IMG_0020

24/32 IMG_0018

25/32 IMG_0016



26/32 IMG_0013

27/32 IMG_0006

28/32 IMG_0003

29/32 IMG_0004

30/32 IMG_0034



31/32 IMG_0029

32/32 IMG_0025

































































Hundreds of people were at the Cramton Bowl multiplex for Tickled Pink.

The expo is filled with vendors and entertainment for the whole family.

Proceeds from the expo benefit the Joy to Life Foundation. Joy to Life pays for screenings, mammograms, biopsies, and other crucial services that are needed in the fight against breast cancer.

To date, the Tickled Pink Women’s Expo has raised thousands of dollars to provide services to women who cannot afford them.

Thanks to everyone who came out and supported a great cause.