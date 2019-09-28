5th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo
Hundreds of people were at the Cramton Bowl multiplex for Tickled Pink.
The expo is filled with vendors and entertainment for the whole family.
Proceeds from the expo benefit the Joy to Life Foundation. Joy to Life pays for screenings, mammograms, biopsies, and other crucial services that are needed in the fight against breast cancer.
To date, the Tickled Pink Women’s Expo has raised thousands of dollars to provide services to women who cannot afford them.
Thanks to everyone who came out and supported a great cause.