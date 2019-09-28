Police Investigating Dead Body Found in Phenix City
Phenix City police are investigating a homicide after discovering the body of an Opelika man laying in the grass with a gunshot wound.
Kentavis Perry, 23, has been identified as the victim.
Officers responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Saturday on Dolphin Court in Phenix City and found Perry’s body.
According to law enforcement, Perry’s vehicle was not located at the scene. It is believed that Perry drove his vehicle to Dolphin Court on Friday or in the early hours of Saturday.
Police describe Perry’s vehicle as a black 2000 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup truck. The vehicle’s tag number is “TMR014.”
There are no potential suspects at this time.