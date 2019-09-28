Record Heat Likely Sunday And Beyond

by Ben Lang

It was another day of record heat in the capital city. Montgomery reached 97° at 2:59 PM, breaking the previous record high of 96° from 1986. Looks like our now 3-day record-tying or record-breaking heat streak continues Sunday. This evening remains very warm with temperatures near 90° at 7PM, cooling into the low 80s at 9PM. Temperatures still hover near 80° around 11PM. Rain is not expected, with a mostly clear sky. The sky remains mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 70s.

After a warm and somewhat muggy Sunday morning, temperatures rapidly rise into the 90s. By the middle of the afternoon, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s again. The record high for September 29th is 96° in Montgomery, dating back to 1904°. That 115 year old record is likely to fall, with a high near 98° tomorrow. Rain is very unlikely Sunday, with an otherwise mostly sunny sky. Sunday night lows fall to near 70°.

Near-record or record-breaking heat continues Monday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s, with a high near 97° in Montgomery. The record high on Monday is 97°, also from 1904. Rain is not expected with a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday and Wednesday look hot too, with a high near 96° each afternoon. The record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are 95°, so those could fall too. There’s a tiny chance for rain on Tuesday, but Wednesday looks bone dry. The heat may ramp back up Thursday/Friday, with highs potentially in the upper 90s, very near or exceeding record highs those days.

Next Saturday still looks hot, with highs in the mid 90s. However, there are signs of a possible “cooldown” next Sunday. For now, our forecast still has a high near 92° next Sunday. The Euro and GFS model have a cold front approaching from the northwest late next weekend or early next week. The front may also bring some much rain into central and south Alabama next Sunday. However, its a long way out, but we’ll keep an eye on models trends until then. At this point, anything is better than the seemingly endless summer heat.