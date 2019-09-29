City of Andalusia Receives $500,000 for Victim Services in Covington and Butler Counties

The City of Andalusia has been awarded $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women for the continuation of victim services in Covington and Butler counties.

According to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson, the city began providing direct services to victims in Covington and Butler counties in January 2017 through a partnership with Youth Advocate Programs Adult Services division (YAP).

Since January 2017, more than 350 clients have received wraparound advocacy services.

“Having this grant renewed allows us to continue to provide the services to the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and human trafficking that we began in 2017,” Hudson said. “The program has been a great success and a much needed resource for the people of Covington County and Butler counties.”

The award will also help provide funding for emergency shelter services, temporary and transitional housing, permanent housing, counseling and substance abuse services, referrals for food, clothing, financial assistance and more.

Hudson said in addition to providing victim services, the funding helps to provide officers and service providers with specialized training in responding to and investigating domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and human trafficking.

“We are always happy to receive grant funds that allow us to expand and enhance the services we provide the residents of our community,” said Earl Johnson, Mayor of Andalusia.

The South Alabama Victim Service Collaborative is comprised of the APD, YAP, Andalusia Municipal Court, Andalusia Ministerial Association, Opp Police Department, Opp Municipal Court, Florala Police Department, Florala Municipal Court, Covington Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Georgiana Police Department, Georgiana Municipal Court, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Bethesda House, Safe Harbor and the Covington County Department of Human Resources.