Fans React After Tiger and Tide Victories

by Justin Walker

A USA Today article came out sunday, following Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tiger victories over Ole Miss and Mississippi State. That article– making a claim that Auburn could make a case to be ranked number 1 in the country.

We went to talk with fans in downtown Montgomery to get their thoughts on Saturday’s victories.

“They look really great. Bo Nix had stepped up, defense still playing top notch football. running game’s going strong so they pretty much steamrolled Mississippi State. I think they’re going to be great down the line,” football fan Brandon Wills said.

Bama beat the Rebels 59 to 31, while the Tigers cruised over the Bulldogs 56-23. Both teams will be preparing for top 10 match ups in the coming weeks against SEC foes.

“The SEC is nothing to play with. We’ve got some number one, high ranked colleges and number one programs. They’ve earned their right to be ranked up in the big leagues,” fan Stanley McKinnon said.

“We’re gonna find out about Alabama soon enough. Their offense looked great, but their defense has some question marks,” Will said.

If both teams continue on the winning track, fans say this year’s Iron Bowl could be a classic. As far as auburn being better than the Crimson Tide, some fans say they can’t agree until the Iron Bowl in November.

“When they start to play each other, that’s when we get to see whose on their game. We’ve got some great teams that either one can take it and go all the way,” McKinnon said.

Alabama jumped previous number 1 Clemson in the latest AP poll rankings. Auburn remained number seven in the poll and will make a trip to Gainesville this coming Saturday against the Florida Gators.