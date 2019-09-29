Georgiana PD Searching for Stolen Log Truck and Trailer

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Georgiana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen log truck and trailer.

According to a post via Facebook, the teal 2001 Peterbilt and log trailer was last seen at Alabama Loggers located at 200 Industrial Park. The truck and trailer were noticed missing early Saturday morning. Lowery Pulpwood is displayed on the doors of the truck.

If you see the log truck or have any information you are asked to call the Georgiana Police Department at (334) 376-2222.