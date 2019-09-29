Near-Record Or Record-Breaking Heat Continues This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another afternoon of record-breaking heat in Montgomery. Dannelly field officially hit 98° at 2:14 PM this afternoon. That broke the old record of 96° from 1904. That’s now four days in a row of tying or breaking the record high temperatures in the capital city. Montgomery could also tie or break the record high temperature for each day’s respective date this week. There wasn’t any rain this afternoon, and the chance for rain remains slim to none this week. However, there could be a better shot for rain by late next weekend, in addition to an overall weather pattern change.

In the meantime, expect a slow cool-down this evening. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s at 7PM, and only fall into the mid 80s at 9PM. Even 11PM temperatures hover near 80°. Expect overnight lows near 70° under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures heat up quickly on Monday, heading for- you guessed it- the mid to upper 90s. The record high for September 30th is 97°, and that’s just about where Montgomery tops out. The sky stays mostly sunny with no chance for a cooling shower or storm. Monday night lows recede to near 70°.

The heat won’t back down for the remainder of the week. Expect high temperatures in mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday too. We could see the current record high temperature fall each afternoon in Montgomery. There’s a small chance for a shower on Tuesday and Friday, but Wednesday and Thursday look bone dry. Overnight lows only fall to near 70° each night.

It’s still hot to begin next weekend, with a high near 96° on Saturday. The record high temperatures for October 5th is 99°, so we might FINALLY fall short of a record high temperature. A change to the weather pattern is possible next Sunday. The Euro model still hints at a front approaching the area from the northwest, increasing our chance to see more widespread rain. For now, a major cooldown isn’t forecast for Sunday, with a high still near 92°. The Euro and GFS are in better agreement for rain on Monday, when both models have a front near the area. The Euro is aggressive in bringing a noticeable cool-down into central and south Alabama. However, the GFS shows the front losing momentum on it’s way through the state. However, it still shows temperatures much cooler than where they are now.