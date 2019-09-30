Death Investigation Underway Following Fatal East Riding Road Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the fatal shooting of an adult male. The shooting occurred Friday evening Sept. 27.

At about 5:20 p.m., MPD Patrol and Fire Medics responded to the 200 block of East Riding Road in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, MPD located an adult male who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation indicates that the deceased subject fired shots at an adult male during a verbal altercation. That adult male returned then fire in self-defense, fatally striking the deceased.

The adult male involved in the verbal altercation was not injured.