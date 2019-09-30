Demopolis Employee Faces Sexual Misconduct Charges for Alleged Physical Relationship with ADOC Inmate

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Demopolis city employee is accused of five counts of sexual misconduct.

Authorities say Barbara Blevins, 48, of Forkland, had a physical relationship with an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate.

The Department of Corrections says the inmate was assigned to the Camden Community Based Facility and was working for the City of Demopolis when Blevins was arrested.

Authorities say an anonymous tip led to the investigation.

Officials say the inmate does not face criminal charges, but disciplinary action is pending through the Department of Corrections.

It wasn’t known Monday whether Blevins has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on her behalf.

