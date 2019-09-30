LEAD Academy Principal No Longer with the School

by Alabama News Network Staff

LEAD Academy’s principal, Dr. Nicole Ivey-Price, is no longer with the school, according to the school’s board chair Charlotte Meadows.

Meadows says she can’t comment further because it is a “personnel matter” but added that the board is moving quickly to find a new principal.

Parent were notified via email Sunday night, Meadows said, with this message:

“Dear LEAD Academy Parents – We wanted to update you quickly on an important matter. As of Friday afternoon, Dr. Nicole Ivey is no longer serving as Principal at LEAD Academy. We are grateful for her work on behalf of our students and wish her the best in her future endeavors. The Board has already started the search for a long-term replacement and we are confident that we will find a leader who is deeply committed to the mission and vision of LEAD Academy. We are excited about what is ahead for LEAD Academy and look forward to continuing to serve you and your students. If you have any questions about this or any other issue at LEAD, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us directly at Office@LEADAcademyal.org .”

Monday morning, Meadows told Alabama News Network that faculty would be meeting again Monday afternoon in regards to the change of leadership. The board will meet next Monday, October 7th at 8:30 am. The meeting is not open to the public.