More Summer-Like Heat This Week

by Shane Butler

We slip into October but it continues to feel more like August around here. Sunny skies along with mid to upper 90 degree holds on this week. High pressure dominates and keeps the chance for any rain at slim to none. A weak boundary will slide through here Thursday into Friday but we don’t see any real changes to our weather. We remain hot and dry through Saturday but things begin to change with the passage of the next front. A frontal boundary moves into the area on Monday. This system should kick off some rain activity as it works through the state. On the backside of the front is the first real surge of fall-like air. We will see high temps drop into the 80s and overnight lows into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Finally some relief is on the way from the extended summer heat. We just have to hang in there a little bit long!