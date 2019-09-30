New Multi-Million Dollar Community Rec Center Nears Completion in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Construction of a new multi-million dollar community recreation center continues to move forward in Selma.

The Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community and Recreation Center is close to being finished.

The Edmundite Missions broke ground on the facility — nine months ago.

Officials say the center will offer a variety of programs and activities for kids, adults and senior citizens.

“We’re going to be doing sports leagues from little kids, all the way up to high school kids, we’re going to to be tutoring. We’re going to have adult classes, youth classes, computer classes, health and educational classes, cooking classes. We’re going to have the fitness room to keep everyone in shape,” said center director Dale Bell.

Edmundite officials say people will be able to use the facility — free of charge.

They say construction is scheduled to wrap up in the next few weeks.