Record Highs Continue to Fall

by Ryan Stinnett

SO LONG SWEATEMBER, HELLO HOTOBER: Yes we are heading deeper and deeper into fall, but the weather will not be changing as we end one month and start the next. The ridge holds in place for the work week, meaning continued hot and mostly dry weather with record heat levels as upper 90s are expected across South/Central Alabama each afternoon. Though an isolated shower or two is possible each day, we really aren’t expecting much if anything at all as we head into our statistically driest month of the year. The high heat and very dry weather this week are only going to make drought conditions much worse and increase the fire danger. We are once again expecting some big changes, and not in a good way, in the drought monitor, which will be released first thing Thursday morning.

RECORD HIGHS THROUGH FRIDAY: All of these are in jeopardy of falling or at least being tied as this blistering heat wave continues.



Today, September 30: 97 (1904)

Tuesday, October 1: 95 (1954)

Wednesday, October 2: 95 (1904)

Thursday, October 3: 94 (1959)

Friday, October 4: 97 (1954)

For the month of October for the City of Montgomery, 100 is the hottest afternoon high on record, and this could be at least tied this first week of the month.

FINALLY A PATTERN CHANGE?: So we are at least seeing enough model consistency that it looks like we are finally going to see the ridge break down, which looks to allow a front to move into the state this weekend. Timing of the front varies each model run, showing up Friday or Saturday, but the front should move into Alabama with a lightly better chance for some scattered showers, nothing too heavy or widespread, and it really looks like most locations will be staying dry. The front should also at least break the blistering heat wave and knock temperatures down to around 90°, which would still be at least ten degrees above average, but still any heat relief we can get, we will certainly take. Hopefully this will finally lead to a more active weather pattern which would at least allow for better rain chances on a more routine basis, and hopefully finally begin to allow fall temperatures to begin to make an appearance in the state at some point this month.



IN THE TROPICS: Hurricane Lorenzo is category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph. It is tracking northeast through the Eastern Atlantic and the system could threaten the Azores, as it skirts by the islands to the west as a weakening system by midweek. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet with no areas of interest or risk of development the next five days.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan