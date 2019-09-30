Second Troy University Fraternity Suspended for Alleged Hazing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Another Troy University fraternity has been suspended for rules violations, including possible hazing.

According to university officials, the chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon is now under investigation for the alleged incidents.

This is the second fraternity at the university to be suspended. After an investigation concluded earlier this month, seven members of the Sigma Chi fraternity faced disciplinary action. The chapter of Sigma Chi remains suspended through the rest of the semester.

Troy University officials released a statement that says, in part:

“We are extremely disappointed to receive a second report of rules violations by a Greek organization this semester. Troy University is committed to maintaining high standards of conduct and safety among campus organizations, and groups found in violations of rules will face appropriate punishment.”

Troy University is holding a press conference Monday afternoon.

