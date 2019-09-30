Several Afternoons Of Record Heat Still Ahead

by Ben Lang

The weekend featured new record high temperatures for September 28th and 29th. Saturday’s high temperature of 97° broke the previous record of 96° from 1986. Sunday’s record high temperature of 98° broke the previous record of 96° from 1904 (115 years old!). Another 115 year old record high temperature from 1904 could fall Monday afternoon. That record high is 97°. Montgomery should reach 98°, setting a new outright record for September 30th. The respective record high temperatures could also fall Tuesday through Friday afternoon (October first through October fourth). It’s still going to be hot Saturday, but the afternoon high is likely to fall short of the record high for that day’s date (October fifth).

In the meantime, expect another afternoon of mid to upper 90° heat. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny today, with no chance for rain. Temperatures gradually cool this evening, but still hang out near the upper 80s at 7PM. Temperatures fall into the low 80s by 9PM, then the upper 70s by 11PM. Expect a clear to mostly clear sky this evening and overnight. Low temperatures recede to near 70°.

The record breaking heat likely continues Tuesday through Friday. A significant chance for rain is not expected, but a brief, spotty shower is possible Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon. Overnight lows also remain well above normal, only falling to around 70° each night. A weak front likely travels through the state Friday. Moisture is going to be very limited as the front arrives, hence the minuscule 10% chance for rain. The dry air behind the front could heat quite efficiently Friday afternoon, resulting in highs in the upper 90s in many locations.

Saturday stays hot with highs in the mid 90s. The flow becomes more easterly Saturday with high pressure building along the northeast Atlantic coast. It could produce a spotty shower or storm Saturday afternoon. Again, this is not a significant soaking of rain. There’s a slightly better chance for a shower or storm Sunday, and that easterly flow may keep temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s Sunday afternoon.

The pattern change we’ve all been waiting for could finally arrive early next week. Another front- perhaps actually dragging cooler air south in its wake- arrives Monday or Tuesday. It also bring a better chance for much needed rain. While it doesn’t look like a massive cooldown, temperatures closer to normal are possible. For now, our forecast still shows a high near 90° next Monday due to uncertainty this far out. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the potential for much-needed heat relief.