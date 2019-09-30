Teen Wanted for August 15 Shooting That Happened Just Off ASU Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for Murder suspect Charlie Jackson.

Charlie Jackson, 16, has been certified as an adult and is wanted in reference to the murders and felony assaults that took place in the 800 block of North University Drive in Montgomery, on Thursday, August 15.

Jackson is known as “CJ” and is considered Armed and Dangerous!

If you know the whereabouts of Charlie Jackson, please contact the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force Case Agent at 334-320-1503, call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!