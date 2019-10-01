ADOC Investigating Apparent Inmate Suicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division is investigating an apparent inmate suicide. The suicide was reported on September 26 at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., during a security check, correctional officers found Marco Dewayne Tolbert, 32, of Birmingham, hanging from the light fixture inside his cell. Tolbert’s cellmate alerted the prison staff. Tolbert was taken to the medical unit where efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Tolbert was serving a life sentence for a 2011 assault 2nd conviction out of Jefferson County.

The inmate’s death is currently under investigation.