Alabama Cares | Support For Caregivers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Being a caregiver is not always easy. About 50% of all caregivers get no outside help. When someone asked if there is anything they can do to help, most of us usually say, “Oh no, that’s ok, I’m doing fine”. Learning to accept help early in your transition to being a caregiver will make it easier down the road.

There is support available. Alabama Cares is a program that provides respite support and other services to help caregivers take care of themselves so they have the energy to take care of others! Click here to get more information about Alabama Cares.