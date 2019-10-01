Alabama Education Association Represents Former LEAD Academy Principal Following Departure

by Samantha Williams

According to the Alabama Education Association (AEA), Dr. Nicole Ivey is in a dispute with her employer, LEAD Academy. AEA is representing her.

AEA said while media reports suggested that Dr. Ivey’s employment has ended, based on the information available to AEA, the LEAD Academy Board of Directors – Dr. Ivey’s employer – has not met and taken any action, unless it did so in an illegal secret meeting. Dr. Ivey, AEA said, has not resigned.

According to AEA, quote, “These latest developments are consistent with a troubling pattern of behavior from the forces behind LEAD Academy: Charlotte Meadows and Soner Tarim. As has been the case since it was proposed, and unlike the other charter schools operating in Alabama, LEAD believes itself to be above any law, including the charter school law under which it was founded.”

AEA told us Dr. Ivey said, “I was hired to be the principal of LEAD Academy, but all major decisions were and are made by Charlotte Meadows and Soner Tarim, the consultant hired by her. Meadows asked me to resign shortly after I engaged in a series of discussions with officials at the State Department of Education about LEAD’s lack of compliance with multiple state laws applicable to charter schools regarding student health, safety, and financial accountability. After speaking with those officials, I was called in last week by Meadows and told they ‘want to go in a different direction.’ I refused to engage in illegal activity and am confident that the truth will come out as this matter moves forward.’”

AEA said these recent developments resulted in an intense meeting of the Alabama Public Charter School Commission Monday, where, quote, ” Dr. Ivey’s status was a topic of discussion. Also discussed was Tarim’s other proposed charter school, Woodland Prep. Tarim is already being paid in excess of $30,000 per month by Alabama taxpayers for LEAD, but is looking to franchise across the state. Tellingly, his contractors cited “rain” as a reason for a lack of construction progress on the new school, and not the overwhelming local opposition, demonstrated by the outpouring of local residents who chartered a bus for the 6-hour round-trip from rural Chatom, Alabama to appear before the Commission.”

AEA said it is focused on ensuring that Dr. Ivey’s rights are respected by LEAD. It will also carefully examine the school’s legal compliance in general. Dr. Ivey and her legal team told Alabama News Network that they will have no further comments at this time.